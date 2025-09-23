Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Students face class disruptions due to labour disputes at three Halifax universities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 6:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Late start to semester stresses Dalhousie staff and students'
Late start to semester stresses Dalhousie staff and students
WATCH: Late start to semester stresses Dalhousie staff and students. Ella MacDonald has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands of university students in Halifax face potential class disruptions as part-time faculty at three schools remain locked in separate contract disputes.

The labour strife comes on the heels of a lockout involving full-time faculty at Dalhousie University that delayed the start to fall classes before the union reached a deal with the administration.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Part-time faculty at Saint Mary’s University, Mount Saint Vincent University, and Dalhousie are in various stages of contract negotiations.

The union for part-time faculty at Saint Mary’s ended conciliation talks with the university on Monday, and is expected to provide updates today on next steps.

Trending Now

Staff at Mount Saint Vincent will vote later this week on whether to strike, and staff at Dalhousie are scheduled for conciliation talks at the beginning of October.

The Saint Mary’s union estimates that part-time faculty, who recently voted with an 87 per cent majority for a strike mandate, teach roughly one-third of all classes at the university.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices