N.S. legislature opens: Opposition vows to pressure government on power bills

Nova Scotia opposition parties say they will pressure the government to lower power bills as the legislature’s fall sitting opens today.

The Progressive Conservative government, meanwhile, has been largely silent on the specifics of its legislative agenda.

In response to a proposed rate hike by the power utility, the Opposition NDP has said it will introduce legislation to lower power bills by 10 per cent.

They also want to table a bill to protect consumer information, after data including social insurance numbers was stolen in a cyberattack on Nova Scotia Power earlier this year.

The third-placed Liberals also say lowering power bills is one of their priorities, as is pressing the government on the cost of living and on reining in spending.

The House of Assembly is reopening one day after the government’s fiscal update projected a record deficit of $1.2 billion — a more than 70 per cent jump compared to the estimate in February’s budget.

