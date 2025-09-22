Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC Conservative John Rustad wins 70% support in leadership review

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad leaves a campaign stop in West Vancouver B.C., on Friday, October 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad leaves a campaign stop in West Vancouver B.C., on Friday, October 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Conservative leader John Rustad has won a vote of support in his party’s leadership review.

There were 1,268 votes cast in the multi-month review process and 70.66 per cent were to keep Rustad as leader.

The vote was marred by allegations of improper membership sign-up, which the party says were identified by an internal audit and then cancelled.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The party constitution mandated the review amid messy infighting and saw party members in each of B.C.’s 93 ridings vote on whether they wanted Rustad to stay as leader.

The review came as the province’s political right, which unified behind Rustad and his upstart BC Conservatives ahead of last year’s provincial election, faces fragmentation.

Trending Now

In addition, two former MLAs — Dallas Brodie, who was kicked out of the party for comments about residential schools, and Tara Armstrong, who quit in solidarity — have formed their own new OneBC party, with social and economic policies challenging Rustad’s party’s right flank.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan Kealy, a third Conservative MLA who quit in solidarity but remains an independent, also called for Rustad to step down.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices