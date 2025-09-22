Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. poached more than 140 U.S. health care staff, minister said

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 6:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Island Health tops province for ER patients leaving without care'
Island Health tops province for ER patients leaving without care
New figures show hundreds of thousands of patients are leaving emergency rooms without seeing a doctor. Those numbers are the highest in the Island Health region. Kylie Stanton reports – Jul 25, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia Health Minister Josie Osborne says the province is “doing very well” in its recruiting drive of health care professionals from the United States, but admits that it will take time to convert that interest into staffing positions.

Osborne says more than 140 health-care workers from the United States — including 80 nurses and 38 doctors — have accepted positions with B.C. health authorities since the launch of its campaign in March 2025.

Osborne, who was speaking at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ annual convention in Victoria, says the figure “bodes well” for the campaign, which has produced some 1,400 job applications from U.S. health workers.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The campaign included a digital advertising blitz launched in June at an estimated cost of $5 million aimed at health-care workers in the states of Washington, Oregon and California.

Click to play video: 'Health minister provides update on efforts to recruit internationally trained doctors to B.C.'
Health minister provides update on efforts to recruit internationally trained doctors to B.C.
Trending Now

Osborne says it is not surprising that many U.S. health workers are looking to B.C. when they see the “erosion of rights, disregard of science and the denial of universal health care” in their own country.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier David Eby pledged last year that government would recruit 45,000 new health care workers over the next four years to help fill gaps.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices