Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Dozens of Alberta students play hooky, rally for teachers as strike deadline looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers plan provincewide strike starting Oct. 6 as talks sputter'
Alberta teachers plan provincewide strike starting Oct. 6 as talks sputter
Watch (Sept 10.) The Alberta Teachers’ Association says the province's 51,000 educators are planning to walk off the job, starting Oct. 6. Erik Bay reports – Sep 10, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dozens of students played hooky from school to rally for teachers at Alberta’s legislature today as a provincewide teachers’ strike deadline nears.

They shouted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, where did the budget go?” and waved signs in solidarity with the province’s 51,000 teachers who are fighting for higher wages and reduced classroom sizes.

Click to play video: 'Alberta parents make arrangements for kids ahead of potential teacher’s strike'
Alberta parents make arrangements for kids ahead of potential teacher’s strike

Nyla Ahmadzai, one of the rally’s organizers, says students were at the legislature to raise awareness about the difficult work conditions faced by teachers.

Story continues below advertisement

She says there are between 37 and 42 students in each of her classes and that her teachers are overwhelmed.

Dozens of students from Holy Trinity school in Edmonton, were among those who rallied Monday in support of teachers contract demands. View image in full screen
Dozens of students from Holy Trinity school in Edmonton were among those who rallied Monday in support of Alberta teachers contract demands. Global News

Rahma Qureshi, who joined a protest outside Holy Trinity school in Edmonton, said she decided to take part because “Alberta has the most underfunded public education system in the country despite being one of the richest provinces.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alberta government and the Alberta Teachers’ Association resumed contract negotiations on Friday with the union promising that teachers will hit the picket lines on Oct. 6 if a new deal can’t be reached by then.

In a written response to an inquiry from Global News, a spokesperson in the office of Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said the government and the Alberta Teachers Association “continue to work collaboratively with the hope of coming to a fair deal for our teachers. Out of respect for the bargaining process, we have no further comment at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Global News.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices