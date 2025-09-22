Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman faces 19 charges after string of shoplifting incidents: police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg woman is facing a whopping 19 theft charges after a string of shoplifting incidents that culminated in her arrest Thursday, police say.

The woman, 31, was the subject of an investigation covering a nine-month-long shoplifting spree that police say totalled almost $10,000 in stolen merchandise.

She’s accused of stealing merchandise from multiple stores — ranging in value from under $100 to almost $1,000 — dating back to January. Police said the bulk of the thefts took place in June and August.

Property crimes investigators continue to look into the incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

‘Prolific shoplifter’ faces dozens of charges, Winnipeg police say
