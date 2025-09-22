Winnipeg woman faces 19 charges after string of shoplifting incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is facing a whopping 19 theft charges after a string of shoplifting incidents that culminated in her arrest Thursday, police say.

The woman, 31, was the subject of an investigation covering a nine-month-long shoplifting spree that police say totalled almost $10,000 in stolen merchandise.

She’s accused of stealing merchandise from multiple stores — ranging in value from under $100 to almost $1,000 — dating back to January. Police said the bulk of the thefts took place in June and August.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Property crimes investigators continue to look into the incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).