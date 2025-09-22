IIU investigating after car rolls into ditch during Winnipeg police chase

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident early Friday morning that sent a pair of suspects to hospital after their car rolled into a ditch during a chase with Winnipeg police.

Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. about a commercial break-and-enter in the South Pointe West area, and with the help of the Air1 helicopter, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado, which police say turned out to have been stolen.

The helicopter continued to follow the suspects, while officers on the ground began pursuing them, after an attempt to stop the vehicle wasn’t successful.

During the chase, police said, the vehicle lost control on a gravel road near Holmes Road and Poneida Road in the RM of West St. Paul and ended up in the ditch. Both suspects were arrested and taken to hospital.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), which has taken over the investigation, one of the suspects had minor injuries, while the other needed treatment for spinal fractures.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.