Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIU investigating after car rolls into ditch during Winnipeg police chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident early Friday morning that sent a pair of suspects to hospital after their car rolled into a ditch during a chase with Winnipeg police.

Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. about a commercial break-and-enter in the South Pointe West area, and with the help of the Air1 helicopter, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Silverado, which police say turned out to have been stolen.

The helicopter continued to follow the suspects, while officers on the ground began pursuing them, after an attempt to stop the vehicle wasn’t successful.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During the chase, police said, the vehicle lost control on a gravel road near Holmes Road and Poneida Road in the RM of West St. Paul and ended up in the ditch. Both suspects were arrested and taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), which has taken over the investigation, one of the suspects had minor injuries, while the other needed treatment for spinal fractures.

Trending Now

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

Click to play video: 'IIU investigating in-custody death in Chemawawin'
IIU investigating in-custody death in Chemawawin
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices