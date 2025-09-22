Menu

Weather

Autumn’s here, but southern Manitoba to see more mild weather

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 1:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg and the surrounding region is expected to have a mild start to autumn. View image in full screen
Winnipeg and the surrounding region is expected to have a mild start to autumn. Simon Ostler / Global News
Autumn is officially underway, but that doesn’t mean southern Manitoba has seen the last of summer-style weather.

Scott Kehler of Weatherlogics says the fall is set to start off feeling a lot like late summer did.

“(It’s) about as nice fall weather as you can get,” Kehler told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg.

“We’re going to have daytime highs to start the week in the low to mid-20s. We’ll be a little bit cooler late-week, with highs maybe (in the) upper teens to near 20, but overall, that’s still normal or above normal for what you’d expect here in September.

“September started off pretty cool, but things have recovered and we’ve had relatively mild weather through the middle of the month. We did get some rain but even so, it wasn’t cold rains that we had on the weekend.”

Even when looking ahead into a longer-range forecast into the early part of October, Kehler said, conditions are expected to stay comparatively mild.

“It actually appears that warm weather’s going to continue to stick around. We’re talking about highs in the upper teens to low 20s, but nevertheless, that is pretty comfortable and I think a lot of folks will enjoy these mild conditions as we end out the month of September.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

