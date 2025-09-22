Nova Scotia deficit projection rises by more than 70 per cent to record $1.2 billion

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is forecasting a record deficit of $1.2 billion for the current fiscal year.

The figure released today is a jump of $527.9 million from the $697.5-million deficit projected in February’s budget.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Finance Minister John Lohr says the new estimate is concerning, but he stopped short of saying whether the government would need to tighten spending.

Lohr says population growth and consumer spending are slowing, leading to a $44.9-million drop in the province’s projected revenues.

Government spending, meanwhile, is up by $503 million more than forecast, primarily in the health sector.

Lohr says the province ended the last fiscal year with a surplus of $264.8 million, up from a projected deficit of $467.4 million.