Sports

Blue Jays playoff tickets go on sale Thursday

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 11:13 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays’ post-season will go on sale Thursday.

Toronto clinched a playoff berth with Sunday’s 8-5 win over the Royals in Kansas City but its seeding is not yet determined.

The Blue Jays are first in the American League East division and the American League overall, with six home games remaining in the regular season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year
The AL’s final standings will determine which games in the first two rounds are played at Rogers Centre.

The division winners with the two best records each get a bye to the ALDS and host Games 1, 2, and 5.

If Toronto has the third-best record among division winners or finishes in the top wild-card position, it will host a three-game wild-card series starting Sept. 30.

In the unlikely event Toronto finishes below the top wild-card spot, it would go on the road for its opening-round series.

Toronto starts a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

