Fire

Infrared images from Nova Scotia’s Long Lake wildfire show large hot spots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 6:51 am
1 min read
Smoke is seen over the landscape where firefighters are battling the Long Lake wildfire in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County, outside the community of West Dalhousie, N.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
Smoke is seen over the landscape where firefighters are battling the Long Lake wildfire in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County, outside the community of West Dalhousie, N.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese.
Firefighters in western Nova Scotia are reporting good progress in keeping the Long Lake wildfire from spreading.

The province’s Natural Resources Department issued a statement Sunday saying the fire, which has been burning for more than a month, is being held at an 84 square kilometres.

As well, there were no new reports of damage on the weekend, though smoky conditions were reported across Annapolis County.

Meanwhile, fire officials say heat-sensing Infrared cameras are showing that firefighters are making progress.

Those images, however, are also showing large hot spots that will take some time to extinguish.

The department says firefighters on the ground from Nova Scotia and Quebec were being helped Sunday by three helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and crews using five pieces of heavy equipment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

