Canada

Confederation Bridge sees 10,000 people for annual Terry Fox Run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 6:38 am
1 min read
Some of the approximately 10,000 runners in attendance are seen running across the Conferdation Bridge for the 45th annual Terry Fox Run in a Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, handout photo.
Some of the approximately 10,000 runners in attendance are seen running across the Conferdation Bridge for the 45th annual Terry Fox Run in a Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Terry Fox Foundation (Mandatory Credit). GAC
Approximately 10,000 people came out to the Conferedation Bridge on Sunday for the 45th annual Terry Fox Run.

Runners and walkers took to the 13-kilometre bridge linking New Brunswick and P.E.I. on Sunday morning with options to start on either side.

The annual event — which aims to raise funds for cancer research — has raised $825,000, with donations still being accepted.

Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother, says the return of the Terry Fox Run to the Confederation Bridge marks a “heartfelt reminder of the unity and support that these communities offered him.”

Terry started the Marathon of Hope — his plan to run 8,000 kilometres across Canada to raise funds for cancer research — in St. Johns, NL, in 1980 at 21 years old after having one of his legs amputated due to cancer.

He travelled nearly 5,400 kilometres after running for 143 days, but was forced to stop in Thunder Bay, Ont. because his cancer had spread to his lungs, and he died in 1981.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

