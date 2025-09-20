Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Grammy award-winning country songwriter Brett James died in a plane crash in North Carolina, authorities said Friday. He was 57.

The small plane with three people aboard crashed Thursday afternoon “under unknown circumstances” in the woods in Franklin, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a preliminary report.

There were no survivors, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a statement. The other two people on the plane were Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson, the patrol confirmed.

The plane had taken off from John C. Tune airport in Nashville. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they will investigate the crash.

James was on a Cirrus SR22T, which was registered to him under his legal name of Brett James Cornelius, according to information provided by the FAA. It is not yet known if James was the pilot.

James, known for songs like Jesus, Take the Wheel by Carrie Underwood and When the Sun Goes Down by Kenny Chesney, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

The organization posted a statement online, mourning the songwriter after news of his death spread.

“We mourn the untimely loss of Hall of Fame member Brett James, a 2020 inductee who was killed in a small-engine airplane crash on Sept. 18. He was 57,” the organization wrote.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) also took to social media to remember James, writing, “We’re mourning the loss of Brett James, co-writer of Jesus, Take the Wheel & When the Sun Goes Down and a 2-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year.”

“Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names, and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters. Brett, your ASCAP family misses you dearly. Thank you for your unforgettable music,” the statement concluded.

Country singer Dierks Bentley called James “one of the best singer-songwriters in our town” and a “total legend.”

“I brought a couple of roughy [sic] sketched verse ideas of I Hold On to Brett after my dad died and he just did his thing. The chorus is all him,” Bentley wrote. “When I sing that song live, I’m always thinking of my dad, but I also think about that day we wrote it.”

“Our friendship and that song changed my life. Prayers for his family,” he added.

Underwood said that James was “the epitome of cool'” in a post dedicated to him on Instagram.

“I see him in my mind riding up to my cabins to write on his motorcycle…his hair somehow perfectly coiffed despite being under a helmet for however long,” she wrote. “I always loved hearing him sing Cowboy Casanova because a sassy girl anthem should’ve sounded ridiculous coming from a macho dude like him, but somehow, he even made that cool.”

“Brett’s passing is leaving a hole in all of us that I fear won’t ever go away. It will forever be a reminder that this life is but a moment…we have to make the most of each day we’re given here on earth. Each day is a gift,” Underwood added. “I’m asking all of you to pray for his family, friends and all of us that were blessed enough to know Brett.”

“Love you, man. I’ll see you again someday,” her post concluded.

Jason Aldean said he was “heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James.”

“I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him. Thoughts and prayers going out to his family,” Aldean added.

Country band Rascal Flatts said they were sending their “heartfelt condolences” to James’ family.

“A brilliant songwriter and amazing man. He was the pen behind Summer Nights, Love You out Loud, and countless songs we’ve all sang along too [sic]. He will be greatly missed,” the band added.

James had more than 500 of his songs recorded, for albums with combined sales of more than 110 million copies, according to his Grand Ole Opry biography online.

—With files from The Associated Press