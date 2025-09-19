Friends of slain Calgary care worker call for change: ‘She was so passionate’

Send this page to someone via email

For friends and co-workers of Deborah Onwu, remembering her kindred spirit comes with a sharp pain of grief.

Five years after her death, they hope her legacy can live on in reformative change that makes the lives of other care workers safer.

“Debbie was my work sister,” said Onwu’s friend and former co-worker, Stacey Murphy-Gerlach.

"I trained her — we went through a lot together."

Murphy-Gerlach was supposed to relieve Onwu of her shift and assume the care of 18-year-old Brandon Newman on Oct. 25, 2019.

Onwu had been working at Wood’s Homes community care facility in northeast Calgary that night. It was around 2 a.m. when Newman returned to the program, reportedly “high as a kite.”

A downstairs co-worker rushed to help after hearing a “loud commotion,” followed by Onwu screaming, “Why are you doing this to me?”

Onwu suffered 19 stab wounds and died on the front lawn of the facility.

“I was at work when I got the call,” said Nnenne George, a friend of Onwu. “I had to leave work immediately because I didn’t believe it was happening.”

George fought through tears as she detailed the friendship with Onwu that started in 2014. Both women moved to Calgary from Nigeria, and George says Onwu was “like a big sister” to her.

“Debbie was very experienced; she’d been in this business for so long.”

Also a care worker, George said she typically helps seniors, including those suffering from dementia.

While detailing their memories of their friend, both George and Murphy-Gerlach are voicing their support for new recommendations listed in a provincial inquiry detailing the circumstances surrounding Onwu’s tragic death, and how it could have been prevented.

“I share this as a tribute to Debbie, but also as a reminder that even the most skilled workers are at risk without safe workplaces, legislation and protective policies,” said Wael Elrafih, president of CUPE local 4371.

The union strongly advocated for the report, which revealed Newman had a documented history of violent behaviour, cognitive challenges and complex mental health needs.

He had previously seriously injured a staff member at another care facility while in the care of child and family services.

That history was never disclosed to Onwu or to other staff caring for Newman at the Wood’s Homes facility.

“It was very clear during the inquest that the information wasn’t shared. And that was a huge problem,” said Troy Winters, a CUPE health and safety expert.

“The fact that he was a juvenile (at the time of his previously documented behaviour) I know affected things,” Murphy-Gerlach said.

"But when you have that critical of behaviour, maybe your right to privacy shouldn't supersede our right to safety."

The report made four recommendations, including trustee and guardianship of minors at the threshold of adulthood, sector-specific occupational health and safety standards, as well as sharing information with employees and agencies.

George feels she’s been given an adequate level of training in her current position to deal with aggressive patients, but also acknowledges room for improvement.

“I feel like they should conduct regular education to ensure everybody’s on the same page.”

“I felt the companies try to exempt themselves from what actually happened. They put the blame on the staff… it shouldn’t be like that.”

“My co-workers over the years have been absolutely amazing,” Murphy-Gerlach added.

In a statement to Global News, the province says it has received the report and takes the findings seriously.

“The departments from involved ministries will review any recommendations to determine whether changes to our current policies or practices are needed to help prevent similar deaths,” said Daniel Verrier, press secretary for Alberta Child and Family Services Minister Searle Turton.

“Ensuring strong occupational health and safety practices in child and youth facilities is essential, and we will not stop in our work to make a meaningful difference.”

Onwu’s former employer, Wood’s Homes, says it’s also appreciative of the recommendations.

“Wood’s Homes is grateful for the extensive effort that went into this Inquiry by all parties concerned about the protection of personnel engaged in this care sector, including but not limited to Debbie’s immediate family, CUPE and numerous branches of the Alberta Government,” said CEO Bjorn Johansson.

“I want to personally express my appreciation for the contribution made by both former and current Wood’s Homes personnel who attended the inquiry as witnesses. We are looking forward to the positive impacts that can be accomplished through the court’s recommendations and are enthusiastic to partner with all interested parties to achieve them.”

Onwu’s friends hope that change comes soon.

“I just want them to create a very safe working environment,” George said.

“She always told me ‘It’s OK, it’s God’s plan,'” Murphy-Gerlach said.

“That’s still what I hear.

"She gave up her life so the rest of us might be able to have a better life."