Arrests on first day of transit safety initiative ‘no surprise’: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say its new transit safety initiative has already borne fruit, with arrests happening as early as Wednesday while the project was being announced.

Officers stationed at the Unicity Transit Hub made two separate arrests on launch day, including a man police allege was boarding a bus in an attempt to escape with goods stolen from a nearby business.

The man, 37, was charged with theft under $5,000.

“It comes as no surprise to us,” said Supt. Brian Miln. “There’s a direct link to our transit strategy, which is some folks who are involved in retail crime use transit as a means of leaving the area after they have committed shoplifting crimes and theft crimes inside retail outlets.”

The second incident involved a report from a transit driver about a man smashing the window of a bus with his elbow. The 35-year-old was tracked down by police patrolling the hub and charged with mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they also found flammable liquid and a lighter on the man, who was banned from using those items under conditions of a release order. He received a second charge for failing to comply with conditions and was taken into custody.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Miln said although it’s only been a few days since the beginning of the transit initiative, so far the response from the public has been a positive one.

“We’ve had a couple of people reach out to us through various means,” he said. “Emails, phone calls, etc. … who are very pleased to see a police presence on buses, saying the initiative is very welcome and overdue.”

Police launched the campaign in response to a record high number of violent crimes recorded on transit buses and around bus shelters last year — more than triple the previous numbers from 2019 — and a trend they say is continuing.

The ramped-up presence, which involves both uniformed and plainclothes officers, will be focused around routes and stops that have been flagged as problem areas.