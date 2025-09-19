Man walking downtown with ‘large machete’ arrested: Winnipeg cops

See more sharing options

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say they spotted him walking downtown Thursday morning with a large weapon over his shoulder.

Officers spotted the man near Ellice Avenue and Donald Street just after 5:30 a.m. He was arrested less than 10 minutes later at Cumberland Avenue and Hargrave Street, and the machete was seized by police.

The man, 27, who was released on an undertaking with a future court date, has been charged with possessing a weapon and failing to comply with conditions.