Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick recalls 22 Lion electric school buses after fire in Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'School bus fire: Quebec pulls all 1,200 Lion electric buses off roads for inspection'
School bus fire: Quebec pulls all 1,200 Lion electric buses off roads for inspection
RELATED: Schools across Quebec have been forced to cancel bus service after the government pulled all of the roughly 1,200 Lion electric buses in the province off the roads. The provincial government said it took the preventive measure after a Lion electric school bus caught fire in Montreal earlier this week. Brayden Jagger Haines reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

New Brunswick says it has recalled 22 Lion electric school buses for inspection after one of the company’s buses caught fire last week in Montreal.

The province’s decision comes after Quebec pulled all its 1,200 Lion buses from the roads for inspection after the fire, which did not cause injuries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chuck Chiasson, New Brunswick transportation minister, says his department issued the recall notice on Friday following direction from Lion.

Chiasson says the Anglophone East school district has 11 Lion buses, Anglophone South has 10, and Francophone Sud has one.

Trending Now

He adds that the province is working with school districts to ensure students have transportation while the inspections are carried out.

The Quebec federation of bus operators has said all the buses were expected to be back in service across the province by Friday.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices