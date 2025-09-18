New Brunswick recalls 22 Lion electric school buses after fire in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says it has recalled 22 Lion electric school buses for inspection after one of the company’s buses caught fire last week in Montreal.

The province’s decision comes after Quebec pulled all its 1,200 Lion buses from the roads for inspection after the fire, which did not cause injuries.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Chuck Chiasson, New Brunswick transportation minister, says his department issued the recall notice on Friday following direction from Lion.

Chiasson says the Anglophone East school district has 11 Lion buses, Anglophone South has 10, and Francophone Sud has one.

He adds that the province is working with school districts to ensure students have transportation while the inspections are carried out.

The Quebec federation of bus operators has said all the buses were expected to be back in service across the province by Friday.