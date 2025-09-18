Manitoba community to receive brand-new soccer facility

Send this page to someone via email

A vacant field in Altona will soon be transformed into a brand-new soccer facility as passion for the game is rapidly growing in the southern Manitoba community.

“We are looking forward to turning this space into two full-size quality competition-level pitches as well as some additional practice spaces,” Karl Enns, Altona Soccer president, said.

This future facility will be built on approximately six acres. The idea stemmed from an urgent need in the community as soccer registration soars.

“We have been growing on average 7-10 per cent annually in registration numbers and even in adult participation with the women’s league now,” Enns said.

Enns believes part of that growth is due to immigration in smaller Manitoba communities as many newcomers are familiar with soccer.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“While they’re learning to get connected in the community and they see that there is a soccer program, it gives them something to connect with and to build relationships with and to build a sense of belonging almost immediately,” Enns said.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the case for Abdul Hamam. He immigrated to Altona from Syria when he was seven and now captains his high school team.

“When I first came here, I wanted to move away because there is no facilities to play, no club to play for. Now I don’t have to move. I can always just play for my hometown,” Hamam said.

The fields will be built behind the Millennium Exhibition Centre. Aside from athletic development, they’re expected to have an economic impact on the town of about 4,500 people.

“I anticipate a lot more tournaments coming this way. Anytime you have visitors to the community, you’re getting more eyes on the community. There are also economic impacts as well whether that’s people stopping at local restaurants or fueling up their car,” Eric Hildebrand, Altona recreation services manager, said.

The soccer community is now looking to raise $750,000 for the new fields that will be volunteer-run and maintained.

“We will be approaching corporate sponsorship, individuals, we will be going after grants, things like that to help cover costs. We know Altona is a giving community and when there are projects like this, people just step up,” Enns said.

Enns hopes the fields will be ready for action in spring 2027.