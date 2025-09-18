Menu

Environment

No tsunami threat to B.C. coast after Russia hit by 7.8-magnitude earthquake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 4:20 pm
1 min read
What causes earthquakes in North America? The science behind the shaking
WATCH: Whether we feel them or not, thousands of earthquakes are happening around the world each year. In this Global News explainer, we break down what earthquakes are, the powerful tectonic forces that cause them in North America, and how scientists measure the shaking – Jul 30, 2025
There is no tsunami risk to the B.C. coast after an earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.

According to Emergency Info BC, the 7.8-magnitude quake struck 255 miles (410 km) southwest of the Bering Island.

The earthquake struck at 11:58 a.m. PT.

The B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management says a tsunami advisory is in effect for the Aleutian Islands and Amchitka Pass off Alaska’s coast.

This is the same location where an earthquake struck in July, sending tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the west coasts of Canada and the U.S.

