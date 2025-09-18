No tsunami threat to B.C. coast after Russia hit by 7.8-magnitude earthquake

See more sharing options

There is no tsunami risk to the B.C. coast after an earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.

According to Emergency Info BC, the 7.8-magnitude quake struck 255 miles (410 km) southwest of the Bering Island.

The earthquake struck at 11:58 a.m. PT.

The B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management says a tsunami advisory is in effect for the Aleutian Islands and Amchitka Pass off Alaska’s coast.

This is the same location where an earthquake struck in July, sending tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the west coasts of Canada and the U.S.