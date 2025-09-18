Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Interlake highway to see safety improvements, Manitoba government says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Lisa Naylor, Manitoba's minister of transportation and infrastructure. View image in full screen
Lisa Naylor, Manitoba's minister of transportation and infrastructure. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A busy Interlake highway is set to become easier to drive, the province said.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday it’s spending more than $18 million to make safety improvements along Highway 8, including a series of four new passing lanes between Highway 67 and Gimli.

Each passing lane will be about two kilometres long, said infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor, and it’s hoped they’ll keep drivers from taking dangerous chances when trying to pass slower vehicles.

“Traffic has significantly increased on PTH 8 over the past few years, limiting passing opportunities for drivers,” Naylor said in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This investment will enhance traffic safety, reduce collisions, and save lives, while also ensuring continued access for businesses, residents, and those visiting the area.”

The province said the project has been tendered for construction to be finished next fall.

Story continues below advertisement

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do,” Naylor said.

Trending Now

“Whether it’s families heading to the lake or trucks delivering goods across the region, Manitobans deserve roads they can rely on.”

Click to play video: '‘A necessary pain’: Winnipeg unveils $165M in road construction projects'
‘A necessary pain’: Winnipeg unveils $165M in road construction projects
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices