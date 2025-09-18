Interlake highway to see safety improvements, Manitoba government says

Send this page to someone via email

A busy Interlake highway is set to become easier to drive, the province said.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday it’s spending more than $18 million to make safety improvements along Highway 8, including a series of four new passing lanes between Highway 67 and Gimli.

Each passing lane will be about two kilometres long, said infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor, and it’s hoped they’ll keep drivers from taking dangerous chances when trying to pass slower vehicles.

“Traffic has significantly increased on PTH 8 over the past few years, limiting passing opportunities for drivers,” Naylor said in a statement.

“This investment will enhance traffic safety, reduce collisions, and save lives, while also ensuring continued access for businesses, residents, and those visiting the area.”

The province said the project has been tendered for construction to be finished next fall.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do,” Naylor said.

“Whether it’s families heading to the lake or trucks delivering goods across the region, Manitobans deserve roads they can rely on.”