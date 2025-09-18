Carney names David Lametti as new UN ambassador

See more sharing options

Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing his principal secretary and former justice minister David Lametti as Canada’s next ambassador to the UN.

Lametti will replace former Liberal leader Bob Rae, who has held the role since 2020.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will also appoint Vera Alexander as Canada’s next ambassador to Germany, replacing late former B.C. premier John Horgan.

More to come…