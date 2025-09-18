Menu

Share

Canada

Carney names David Lametti as new UN ambassador

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 3:02 pm
1 min read
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Mark Carney is appointing his principal secretary and former justice minister David Lametti as Canada’s next ambassador to the UN.

Lametti will replace former Liberal leader Bob Rae, who has held the role since 2020.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney will also appoint Vera Alexander as Canada’s next ambassador to Germany, replacing late former B.C. premier John Horgan.

More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

