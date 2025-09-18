Canada Post says it is sending new offer to the union for postal workers

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post is sending a new offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), the Crown corporation said in a statement on Thursday.

The offer is in response to a previous offer from CUPW on Aug. 20, Canada Post said.

Canada Post said the union’s August offer “added significant new costs and restrictions at a challenging time for the Corporation.”

In response, Canada Post said it asked CUPW to “come back to the table with workable solutions that reflect the company’s current realities.”

“As that has not occurred, Canada Post has decided to present new global offers with the hope that the parties can find common ground on important issues like weekend delivery,” the statement said.

CUPW said its “negotiating committees will thoroughly examine and analyze the offers before making further comments.”

“After postal workers decisively rejected Canada Post’s last offers, the Corporation refused to negotiate and instead demanded postal workers accept the same rollbacks they had just rejected. We hope these new offers reflect the needs of postal workers and protect, enhance, and sustain the public postal service for all Canadians,” a spokesperson for CUPW told Global News.

Canada Post said it has asked the union to end its ban on the delivery of flyers, which went into effect on Monday.

The union said the ban on flyer delivery will continue until further notice.

CUPW announced the move last week in a bid to force the national mail carrier back to the negotiating table, where talks have once again stalled on a new contract.

“Canada Post needs to get back to the table,” CUPW national president Jan Simpson said at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday.

“If Canada Post continues to stall, postal workers will have no choice but to consider stronger actions to move negotiations ahead.”

Canada Post on Thursday said it is asking CUPW to “amend its strike action and deliver the unaddressed flyers (Neighbourhood Mail) that are currently trapped in our network.”