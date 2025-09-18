Menu

Canada

‘Unruly passenger’ forces Europe-bound flight to land in Newfoundland

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 11:16 am
The Gander, N.L., airport is shown on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie. View image in full screen
The Gander, N.L., airport is shown on Thursday, July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie. SSS
Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say a flight from New York to Europe was forced to land in Gander, N.L., because of an unruly passenger.

Police say they arrived at Gander International Airport around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday and arrested a 25-year-old woman.

She had allegedly assaulted members of the flight crew and had to be restrained for landing.

The woman faces two counts of assault, two counts of assault of a peace officer and one count of resisting arrest.

She was also charged with interfering with a crew member in the performance of their duties.

Police are asking anyone with video of the incident on the plane to come forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

