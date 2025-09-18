Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant for 1st-degree murder of man in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have identified a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder of a man shot and killed in his car last week.

Just before midnight on Sept. 13, police said 43-year-old Paulin Harusha was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds near Victoria Park and Sheppard avenues.

Despite life saving measures, Harusha died at the scene.

A light-coloured SUV was seen leaving the area before officers arrived, police said.

Police have identified a suspect they allege is responsible for Harusha’s death. He has been identified as 34-year-old Meelad Tarin and there is a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Det. Sgt. Alan Bartlett from the homicide unit told reporters the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim is still under investigation but that there was “some familiarity between the two of them.”

Bartlett would not speak about any prior criminal history with either the accused or the victim. He also did not reveal if a firearm was recovered but did say there was evidence of a firearm discharge at the scene.

He also said the suspect did get out of his vehicle at some point but would not elaborate on who else may have been involved.

“I can tell you that Mr. Harusha has a family that is devastated, he has friends. The loss has left a hole in this family,” Bartlett said.