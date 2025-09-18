Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops arrest man prohibited from entering city limits

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man who was found to be breaching court orders — including one banning him from entering Winnipeg — is back in custody after he was arrested in the city Tuesday morning, police say.

The balaclava-clad man was spotted just before 9 a.m., walking down Portage Avenue near David Street, when officers approached him. After identifying him, they discovered he was breaching the conditions of several court orders and subsequently arrested him.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While the 30-year-old was being taken into custody, police said they found a number of items that still had price tags on them from a Unicity-area box store that he was under a court order not to visit. The store confirmed to police that the items had been stolen.

The man now faces charges of theft under $5,000, failing to comply with probation and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calls grow for stronger bail reform after crash suspect breaches conditions again'
Calls grow for stronger bail reform after crash suspect breaches conditions again
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices