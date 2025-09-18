Winnipeg cops arrest man prohibited from entering city limits

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was found to be breaching court orders — including one banning him from entering Winnipeg — is back in custody after he was arrested in the city Tuesday morning, police say.

The balaclava-clad man was spotted just before 9 a.m., walking down Portage Avenue near David Street, when officers approached him. After identifying him, they discovered he was breaching the conditions of several court orders and subsequently arrested him.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While the 30-year-old was being taken into custody, police said they found a number of items that still had price tags on them from a Unicity-area box store that he was under a court order not to visit. The store confirmed to police that the items had been stolen.

The man now faces charges of theft under $5,000, failing to comply with probation and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.