Man arrested after 2 teens hospitalized in machete attack: Manitoba RCMP

A man from Pine Falls is facing more than a half-dozen charges after two teens were attacked with a machete late last month, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to the Pine Falls hospital on the morning of Aug. 30, where a 16-year-old victim was receiving care for serious injuries caused by a machete.

Police investigated and found a second victim, 17, at a Pine Falls home, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital in Winnipeg for further treatment.

RCMP arrested and searched the home of a 56-year-old suspect — who they allege was also carrying a firearm during the attacks — on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and three gun-related charges.

Police continue to investigate.