Crime

Man arrested after 2 teens hospitalized in machete attack: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 10:59 am
1 min read
RCMP said one person has been charged and they are still searching for another person after two firetrucks were stolen in the village of Champion, Alta. earlier this month. View image in full screen
RCMP police vehicle. Global News
A man from Pine Falls is facing more than a half-dozen charges after two teens were attacked with a machete late last month, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to the Pine Falls hospital on the morning of Aug. 30, where a 16-year-old victim was receiving care for serious injuries caused by a machete.

Police investigated and found a second victim, 17, at a Pine Falls home, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital in Winnipeg for further treatment.

RCMP arrested and searched the home of a 56-year-old suspect — who they allege was also carrying a firearm during the attacks — on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and three gun-related charges.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack'
Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack
