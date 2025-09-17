Man arrested after 2 teens hospitalized in machete attack: Manitoba RCMP

A man from Pine Falls is facing more than a half-dozen charges after two teens were attacked with a machete late last month, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Powerview detachment were called to the Pine Falls hospital on the morning of Aug. 30, where a 16-year-old victim was receiving care for serious injuries caused by a machete.
Police investigated and found a second victim, 17, at a Pine Falls home, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital in Winnipeg for further treatment.
Get breaking National news
RCMP arrested and searched the home of a 56-year-old suspect — who they allege was also carrying a firearm during the attacks — on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and three gun-related charges.
Police continue to investigate.
Comments