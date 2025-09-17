Read the alleged text exchange between Tyler Robinson and his roommate

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old college student suspected in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk, allegedly sent text messages to his roommate the day of the shooting and discussed a possible motive, according to Utah County officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jeff Gray, Utah County attorney, announced that Robinson was charged with aggravated murder. In addition to the capital murder charge, Robinson was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, punishable by up to life in prison, witness tampering, commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child and obstructing justice, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

During the press conference, Gray read an alleged text exchange — contained in court documents — between Robinson and his roommate that took place on the day that Kirk was shot and killed. The texts were provided to police by the roommate, according to a charging document filed by prosecutors in court.

Read the full alleged text exchange between Robinson and his roommate below.

Robinson: drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard.

[When the roommate looked under the keyboard, he found a note that allegedly read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”]

Roommate: “What?????????????? You’re joking, right????

Robinson: I am still ok my love, but am stuck in orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.

Roommate: you weren’t the one who did it right????

Robinson: I am, I’m sorry

Roommate: I thought they caught the person?

Robinson: no, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing. I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres one vehicle lingering.

Roommate: Why?

Robinson: Why did I do it?

Roommate: Yeah

Robinson: I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.

Robinson: If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it.

Roommate: How long have you been planning this?

Robinson: a bit over a week I believe. I can get close to it but there is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don’t wanna chance it

Robinson: I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle…. I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpas rifle … idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints I had to leave it in a bush where I changed outfits. didn’t have the ability or time to bring it with…. I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. how the [expletive] will I explain losing it to my old man….

only thing I left was the rifle wrapped in a towel….

remember how I was engraving bullets? The [expletive] messages are mostly a big meme, if I see “notices bulge uwu” on fox new I might have a stroke alright im gonna have to leave it, that really [expletive] sucks…. judging from today I’d say grandpas gun does just fine idk. I think that was a $2k scope;-;

Robinson: delete this exchange

Robinson: my dad wants photos of the rifle … he says grandpa wants to know who has what, the feds released a photo of the rifle, and it is very unique. Hes calling me rn, not answering.

Robinson: since trump got into office [my dad] has been pretty diehard maga.

Robinson: Im gonna turn myself in willingly, one of my neighbors here is a deputy for the sheriff.

Robinson: you are all I worry about love

Roommate: I’m much more worried about you

Robinson: don’t talk to the media please. don’t take any interviews or make any comments. … if any police ask you questions ask for a lawyer and stay silent

—

Robinson, who is being held without bail, made his first court appearance by video link feed from a jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on Tuesday.

He at times nodded slightly but mostly stared straight ahead as the judge read the charges against him and appointed an attorney to represent him.