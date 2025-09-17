Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontarians won’t be able to get blue boxes from cities in 2026 under new rules

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 11:53 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Changes to Toronto’s blue bin recycling program'
Changes to Toronto’s blue bin recycling program
RELATED: Changes to Toronto’s blue bin recycling program – May 13, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

By next year, Ontarians will notice some changes in the blue box program responsible for collecting their recycling, and some have already seen the shift.

As of Jan. 1, 2026, blue box collection and program operations will transfer over to the producers of recycling products and packaging.

It’s part of legislation passed by the Ontario government in 2016 that the province says is aimed at “transitioning costs of the blue box program away from municipal taxpayers.”

The transfers will be effective for the entire province as of Jan. 1, but some municipalities including Guelph, Hamilton and parts of Toronto began making the shift as far back as 2023.

Hamilton switched over in April of this year, handing responsibility to Circular Materials, while Guelph transitioned in January to Waste Management of Canada Corporation, which is contracted by Circular.

Story continues below advertisement

Parts of Toronto also made the switch in 2023 to Circular Materials, though the city has continued to provide and manage collection, a service that will end come Jan. 1.

What this means for Ontarians

Under the new collection system, those handling the recycling program will be able to make changes on what is and is not accepted for collection and how materials are collected.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

These companies, known as producer responsibility organizations (PRO), will also be required to inform residents of what changes are made.

Circular Materials, Ryse Solutions, Landbell Canada and EnvironFocus Incorporated are the PROs that will operate the new collection system, with Circular responsible for implementing and managing the new PRO recycling system for the entire province.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s new recycling program off to rocky start'
Ontario’s new recycling program off to rocky start

In addition to changes on the collection, residents will no longer be able to request a new blue box from the municipality they reside in.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the changes come into place, people will need to either purchase a blue box from a retail store, such as a major hardware business, or request one from a local blue box distribution centre.

For example, in cities like Guelph, people can contact Waste Management of Canada Corporation, while residents of Hamilton can reach out to GFL Environmental Inc.

Trending Now

It's not just recycling

As the entire province prepares for a transition of its recycling program, some regions are also making preparations or have already implemented changes to their waste collection services.

Peel Region, for example, says it has revised its plans to transfer waste collection services to the cities of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon as of Oct. 1, 2027 – a year later than the original plan.

“Peel Region will continue to collaborate with our municipal partners to ensure a seamless transfer of waste collection at the right time, without service disruption to the community,” said Nando Iannicca, Peel Regional chair and CEO, in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Region and Waterloo Region say they’re also making changes, expanding their cart-based collection that Waterloo says can help reduce injuries for workers and make the process more efficient.

Halton began the change in 2023, with about 1,850 homes across eight hours participating in a demonstration program.

This year, the program is being expanded to 18,000 additional homes to receive carts, with no changes to their biweekly collection schedule, with remaining households will receive theirs in 2027.

Waterloo says it also will change to cart-based service for garbage and organics starting March 2026, with residents having had until Sept. 5 to order a small black cart for garbage collection.

Green carts will be delivered for organics collection before March, with residents able to trade up or down a size for black garbage carts after using theirs for six months, according to the region.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices