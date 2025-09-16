Canucks extend AHL head coach Malhotra

See more sharing options

ABBOTSFORD – The Vancouver Canucks have extended Manny Malhotra, head coach of their Calder Cup-winning American Hockey League team, the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver announced Tuesday that it has picked up an option on Malhotra’s contract that will keep him coaching in Abbotsford through the 2026-27 season.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release that the bench boss has done “a great job teaching, communicating with, and developing (the team’s) players” in the AHL.

Malhotra took over as Abbotsford’s head coach last season and led the Canucks to a 44-24-2-2 regular-season record, followed by a 16-8 playoff run that ended with the franchise’s first-ever Calder Cup title.

The 45-year-old Malhotra previously worked in the NHL as an assistant coach for both the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs, and it is widely believed he was a top contender to replace Rick Tocchet as Vancouver’s head coach in April.

He also played in the NHL, suiting up for seven teams over 16 seasons and amassing 295 points (116 goals, 179 assists) over 991 regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.