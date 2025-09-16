SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Reports: Jays’ Bichette out for regular season

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 6:49 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is out for the remainder of the regular season, according to multiple reports.

It is possible he’ll return in time for the post-season, however, according to reports.

Bichette suffered a left knee sprain in a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Sept. 6 when he was thrown out at the plate in the sixth inning of the contest.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year
Story continues below advertisement

The two-time all-star sat out the series finale the following day and was placed on the 10-day injured list last Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 27-year-old Bichette leads Major League Baseball with 181 hits and 44 doubles, and is third in the majors with a .311 batting average.

Trending Now

He also has a team-leading 94 runs batted in to go along with 18 home runs in 139 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices