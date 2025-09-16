Reports: Jays’ Bichette out for regular season

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is out for the remainder of the regular season, according to multiple reports.
It is possible he’ll return in time for the post-season, however, according to reports.
Bichette suffered a left knee sprain in a 3-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Sept. 6 when he was thrown out at the plate in the sixth inning of the contest.
The two-time all-star sat out the series finale the following day and was placed on the 10-day injured list last Tuesday.
Get daily National news
The 27-year-old Bichette leads Major League Baseball with 181 hits and 44 doubles, and is third in the majors with a .311 batting average.
He also has a team-leading 94 runs batted in to go along with 18 home runs in 139 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.
Comments