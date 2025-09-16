Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Collaros returns to practice but Streveler still running offence

Winnipeg Blue Bombers first string quarterback Zach Collaros was back on the field and in uniform as the club returned to practice. But Collaros was mostly just a bystander in his first practice in close to two weeks.

Collaros didn’t take any reps with the offence, only tossing the football around as the blue and gold started to prepare for their week 16 tilt in the nation’s capital against the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Collaros missed last week’s game with a head injury after getting knocked out of the Banjo Bowl in the second half the week before. Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea wouldn’t give an update on his status after Tuesday’s session with two more full practices before their next game. So they’re still holding out hope he can play in just four days’ time.

But if he can’t go, backup Chris Streveler still has the full confidence of his coaching staff and teammates even after last week’s offensive disaster in losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where some were calling for third stringer Terry Wilson.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think people are forgetting what Chris has done for us,” said O’Shea. “You look back at his run in 2019 — I mean it’s common knowledge that he played with an injury that most people wouldn’t even step on the field with and he happened to tear it up and gut it out and help lead us to a championship. That kind of leadership, that kind of fire, it’s still all evident.

“When I think of Chris, I can picture him willing his teammates and dragging people on his back, and also throwing big passes, and making things work.”

7:28 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Interview – Sept. 16

Despite only seeing limited duty as a backup, Streveler now has 10 interceptions for the season, third worst in the CFL, but his running back still has his back.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“He did make some really good decisions in that game,” said Brady Oliveira. “He’s the ultimate competitor. He has such great energy in the huddle. Again, commands the offence and when there’s highs and lows to a game, like he just brings everyone together and stays level-headed. Again, maybe he could be put in better situations to succeed.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s my guy, man. I’m gonna have his back and for people commenting on his game — you go in there and try to do it.”

Despite taking a heavy hit on the final play of the game, Streveler still had all the reps with the first team offence again to start the practice week. He threw two more costly interceptions in the loss to the Tiger-Cats and on Tuesday, Streveler took the blame for their poor ball protection with the Bombers last in the CFL in turnover ratio and interceptions.

“I’ve started plenty of football games and I’ve played a lot of football, and I understand how important it is to take care of the ball,” Streveler said.

“Ultimately, I’m the quarterback and when we turn the ball over, or interception happens, I got to take good care of the football. And I’m gonna own that every time. It’s on me. It starts with me, and I got to keep doing a better job.”

7:16 RAW: Blue Bombers Chris Streveler Interview – Sept. 16

There is some good news on the injury front for the team, as defensive back Jamal Parker and receiver Jerreth Sterns were back practicing again, but both only in a limited capacity. Parker has missed the last six games with a leg injury, while Sterns sat out the last three contests with a shoulder problem.

Story continues below advertisement

Defensive back Michael Griffin missed the first practice of the week after injuring his knee in the final three minutes of their loss to the Tabbies.

With a 6-7 record and tied for the final playoff spot in the West Division, the Bombers will take on the RedBlacks on Saturday, with kickoff at 2:00 pm.