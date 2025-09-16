Impaired driving an ongoing issue in Manitoba

Two crashes on Manitoba roads this past week resulted in the drivers being arrested for impaired driving.
The first crash was Saturday night on Kenaston Boulevard. A pick-up truck hit two people, killing a 31-year-old man and 25-year old woman.
Then on Monday morning, a multi-vehicle crash closed the north Perimeter Highway during rush hour.
“The vehicles were stopped at the intersection and there was a dump truck in the back and he rear-ended the three vehicles,” said corporal Mélanie Roussel, a RCMP media relations officer.
Mounties say impaired driving in the province continues to be an issue.
