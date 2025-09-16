Hamilton police officer charged with assault after woman injured during arrest: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog says a Hamilton police officer has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an arrest made earlier this year.
The Special Investigations Unit says a 59-year-old woman sustained a serious injury during her arrest on Feb. 23.
It says its investigation has concluded there are reasonable grounds to believe that the constable committed a criminal offence.
The SIU did not provide details about the nature of the arrest or the woman’s injuries.
The watchdog says the accused officer is expected to appear in a Hamilton court on Oct. 20.
It says it will not be providing any further comment on the case while it’s before the courts.
