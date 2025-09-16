Hamilton police officer charged with assault after woman injured during arrest: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a Hamilton police officer has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an arrest made earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 59-year-old woman sustained a serious injury during her arrest on Feb. 23.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says its investigation has concluded there are reasonable grounds to believe that the constable committed a criminal offence.

The SIU did not provide details about the nature of the arrest or the woman’s injuries.

The watchdog says the accused officer is expected to appear in a Hamilton court on Oct. 20.

It says it will not be providing any further comment on the case while it’s before the courts.