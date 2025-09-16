Menu

Crime

Hamilton police officer charged with assault after woman injured during arrest: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 4:29 pm
1 min read
A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on a truck in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. View image in full screen
A Special Investigations Unit logo is seen on a truck in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Ontario’s police watchdog says a Hamilton police officer has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an arrest made earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 59-year-old woman sustained a serious injury during her arrest on Feb. 23.

It says its investigation has concluded there are reasonable grounds to believe that the constable committed a criminal offence.

The SIU did not provide details about the nature of the arrest or the woman’s injuries.

The watchdog says the accused officer is expected to appear in a Hamilton court on Oct. 20.

It says it will not be providing any further comment on the case while it’s before the courts.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

