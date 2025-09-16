Menu

Canada

Canadian defence minister praises NORAD after security scare at YYC

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 3:25 pm
1 min read
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty makes an address at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty makes an address at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.
Canada’s defence minister is applauding the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) for its response after a security scare at Calgary International Airport on Monday.

Police were called to Calgary International Airport around 2:20 p.m. for an incident involving an incoming aircraft.

In a statement, NORAD confirmed that a CF-18, along with an F-15 fighter jet and supporting aircraft, responded to three commercial passenger aircraft that were flying from Germany into Calgary.

“After Canadian authorities received reports of bomb threats aboard those flights. The aircraft landed without incident at Calgary International Airport after the threats were determined to be not credible,” the statement reads.

Minister David McGuinty says the system worked the way that it is supposed to.

“What it indicates, I think, for us, what it should indicate for Canadians is that NORAD did its job and it did it very, very well. Fighter jets were scrambled. There was a bomb threat, I understand,” said McGuinty.

“The RCMP is now in charge of the file. They have taken control of the situation, and all seems to be fine. But I think it’s important for us to remember that this binational command and the system at NORAD worked for us.”

According to police, everyone on board the flight disembarked the aircraft safely and has since confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

