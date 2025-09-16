Police issue advisory for ‘aggressive dog’ on the loose in Oshawa, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have issued a public advisory regarding an “aggressive dog” that is on the loose in an area of Oshawa, Ont.

Police issued the advisory on social media just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The “loose aggressive dog” is described by police as a a medium-sized bulldog/terrier type breed with dark brown and grey colouring with a white chest and snout.

Police said the dog is believed to be on the loose in the area of Oshawa Creek Bike Path and was last seen near John and Centre streets.

They added that two dogs attacked another dog but one of them has been secured while the other remains on the loose.

Anyone who spots the canine is asked to contact police immediately.

