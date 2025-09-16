Menu

Canada

Police issue advisory for ‘aggressive dog’ on the loose in Oshawa, Ont.

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 1:34 pm
1 min read
Public advisory issued by police on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Public advisory issued by police on Tuesday. Durham Regional Police
Durham Regional Police have issued a public advisory regarding an “aggressive dog” that is on the loose in an area of Oshawa, Ont.

Police issued the advisory on social media just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The “loose aggressive dog” is described by police as a a medium-sized bulldog/terrier type breed with dark brown and grey colouring with a white chest and snout.

Police said the dog is believed to be on the loose in the area of Oshawa Creek Bike Path and was last seen near John and Centre streets.

They added that two dogs attacked another dog but one of them has been secured while the other remains on the loose.

Anyone who spots the canine is asked to contact police immediately.

