Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal man who attacked Jewish father in park not criminally responsible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 1:51 pm
1 min read
A Jewish man, who was with his three children at the park, when he was beaten by another man in Montreal on Friday, August 8, 2025. View image in full screen
A Jewish man, who was with his three children at the park, when he was beaten by another man in Montreal on Friday, August 8, 2025. Credit: Mayer Feig
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec judge has declared that a man charged with attacking a Jewish father in a Montreal park last month is not criminally responsible.

Sergio Yanes Preciado was charged with assault causing bodily harm after he attacked a 32-year-old man on Aug. 8 who was with his young children at a Montreal park.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 28-second video of the incident was shared widely online, drawing swift condemnation from Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier François Legault.

Yanes Preciado, aged 23 at the time, sprayed the victim with a bottle of water then pushed him to the ground, punching and kneeing him before fleeing on foot.

Trending Now

A judge on Monday declared the assailant was not criminally responsible for the attack because he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

Yanes Preciado remains detained at the Montreal General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices