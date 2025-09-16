Montreal man who attacked Jewish father in park not criminally responsible

A Quebec judge has declared that a man charged with attacking a Jewish father in a Montreal park last month is not criminally responsible.
Sergio Yanes Preciado was charged with assault causing bodily harm after he attacked a 32-year-old man on Aug. 8 who was with his young children at a Montreal park.
A 28-second video of the incident was shared widely online, drawing swift condemnation from Prime Minister Mark Carney and Quebec Premier François Legault.
Yanes Preciado, aged 23 at the time, sprayed the victim with a bottle of water then pushed him to the ground, punching and kneeing him before fleeing on foot.
A judge on Monday declared the assailant was not criminally responsible for the attack because he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.
Yanes Preciado remains detained at the Montreal General Hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.
