Canada

Ottawa mayor promises to end youth homelessness in the city by 2030

By Anja Karadeglija The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he wants to end youth homelessness in the city by 2030.

Sutcliffe told reporters at a press conference today the details of the city’s plan will be unveiled in its upcoming budget.

He did announce initial measures, including a foot race event focused on ending homelessness and a “hackathon” to design solutions to prevent youth homelessness.

He says the city will focus on prevention and diverting youth away from shelters.

Sutcliffe declined to say how much his plan will cost, though the city is not asking other levels of government for help at this time.

He says that while the number of young people experiencing homelessness in the city is always changing, a recent estimate placed the figure at 50 to 100.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

