Inmate dies at Winnipeg Remand Centre, Manitoba Justice says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An inmate is dead at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, the province says.

Manitoba Justice said the 39-year-old man died in custody on Monday, and that the death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province isn’t providing any further details about the man’s identity, citing privacy reasons.