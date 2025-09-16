Inmate dies at Winnipeg Remand Centre, Manitoba Justice says

An inmate is dead at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, the province says.
Manitoba Justice said the 39-year-old man died in custody on Monday, and that the death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The province isn’t providing any further details about the man’s identity, citing privacy reasons.
