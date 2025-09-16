Menu

Canada

Inmate dies at Winnipeg Remand Centre, Manitoba Justice says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg Remand Centre is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Remand Centre is seen in this file photo. Shane Gibson/Global News
An inmate is dead at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, the province says.

Manitoba Justice said the 39-year-old man died in custody on Monday, and that the death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The province isn’t providing any further details about the man’s identity, citing privacy reasons.

