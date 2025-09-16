Parent charged with assault, uttering threats after incident at Manitoba school: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a parent is facing a number of charges after an incident at a school in the Hanover School Division last week.

Officers were called to the school — which police aren’t naming — on the morning of Sept. 10, in response to reports that the school had gone into lockdown after a parent was shouting, threatening and trying to punch staff members.

Police said the man was roaming the halls of the school when he was arrested, and alleged he threatened and tried to fight officers.

A 43-year-old man is now facing an assault charge as well as four counts of uttering threats. He was released from custody the next day under court-imposed conditions.

Police continue to investigate.