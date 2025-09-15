Menu

Canada

Riders unveil Co-op Community Zone at Mosaic Stadium with more than 2,000 low-cost seats

By Manjot Singh Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 6:59 pm
1 min read
Riders unveil Co-op Community Zone with more than 2,000 low-cost seats
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Roughriders are teaming up with Co-op to bring fans an affordable way to experience game day at Mosaic Stadium.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are teaming up with Co-op to launch the new Co-op Community Zone at Mosaic Stadium.

The multi-year partnership will provide more than 2,000 affordable seats in the 600 level, available exclusively to Co-op members for just $20 per ticket — $30 for the Labour Day Classic.


The Riders say the initiative is about more than affordability, aiming to strengthen community connections across the province.

Manjot Singh has more in the video above.

