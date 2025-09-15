Riders unveil Co-op Community Zone at Mosaic Stadium with more than 2,000 low-cost seats

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are teaming up with Co-op to launch the new Co-op Community Zone at Mosaic Stadium.

The multi-year partnership will provide more than 2,000 affordable seats in the 600 level, available exclusively to Co-op members for just $20 per ticket — $30 for the Labour Day Classic.

The Riders say the initiative is about more than affordability, aiming to strengthen community connections across the province.

