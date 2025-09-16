Premier Scott Moe returns from China trip with optimism about trade

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe returned to the province on Monday from his trip to China. The goal was to work towards bringing an end to the Chinese tariffs on Canadian imported canola and other agri-goods.

Premier Moe said talks with Chinese officials were more positive than he expected, and while the tariffs remain in effect, he’s certain that China is willing to move forward and potentially work to rebuild a trade relationship with Canada.

However, Saskatchewan’s Opposition is disappointed Moe came back empty-handed.

