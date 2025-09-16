Menu

Canada

Premier Scott Moe returns from China trip with optimism about trade

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Scott Moe return from China trip'
Premier Scott Moe return from China trip
WATCH: Premier Scott Moe returns from his trip to China with optimism that the Chinese government is willing to move forward and work to rebuild its trade relationship with Canada.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe returned to the province on Monday from his trip to China. The goal was to work towards bringing an end to the Chinese tariffs on Canadian imported canola and other agri-goods.

Premier Moe said talks with Chinese officials were more positive than he expected, and while the tariffs remain in effect, he’s certain that China is willing to move forward and potentially work to rebuild a trade relationship with Canada.

However, Saskatchewan’s Opposition is disappointed Moe came back empty-handed.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

