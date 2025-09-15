Could passenger-only vessels be part of BC Ferries’ future?

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries says it is investigating whether passenger-only vessels could play a role in the company’s future.

The company’s recently-released 25-year vision states that vessels taking just passengers and no vehicles could join the fleet.

Nothing is planned at this time; however, BC Ferries says passenger-only ferries could reduce travel times for passengers travelling without a car and smaller vessels lead to lower operating costs.

Passenger-only vessels are already in use in B.C., with Hullo Ferries travelling between Vancouver and Nanaimo.

CIRQL Ferries is planning to bring passenger-only ferries to B.C. in 2027 and told Global News that this method of travel makes sense.

“It’s a really important system in B.C., kind of introduced in the 1960s, and it was really focused on cars,” CIRQL Ferries CEO Callum Campbell said.

“When everyone had a car, they built these ferry terminals out in far-flung locations where people would drive to and then a sort of short ferry crossing between those car ferry terminals. But demographics have changed, we’re many decades on from that now, and really we want to prioritize moving people.”

BC Ferries would not provide a comment to Global News about a passenger-only ferry plan.

In a statement, the organization said the concept of a passenger-only ferry service is one of a number of ideas identified as a possible future initiative.

“For BC Ferries, this concept is a long-term consideration and there are no plans in the near term,” the statement read.

“Our primary focus right now is on stabilizing the system, delivering reliable service for customers, and making the investments needed to renew our vessels and terminals.”