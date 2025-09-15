SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Blue Jays select Yesavage to big-league roster

Posted September 15, 2025 5:07 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays selected right-hander Trey Yesavage to the major-league roster Monday and designated left-hander Ryan Borucki for assignment.

Yesavage joined the Blue Jays on Sunday and was given the starting assignment for Toronto’s series opener at Tampa Bay on Monday night.

The 22-year-old selected by Toronto with the 20th overall pick in last year’s draft and is considered the Blue Jays’ top prospect.

Yesavage posted a 5-1 record and 3.12 earned-run average across four minor-league levels this year. He made 22 starts over 25 appearances and held opposing batters to a .158 average.

Borucki did not record a decision over four relief appearances for the Blue Jays. He was signed last month after being released by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Toronto entered play with a four-game lead on the New York Yankees in the American League East Division standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

