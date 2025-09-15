Menu

Canada

Former Toronto councillor tapped to scale up Canada’s affordable housing stock

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2025 3:17 pm
Carney announces $13B investment, new agency to build homes
The federal Liberals have placed their hopes for scaling up Canada’s affordable housing stock in Ana Bailão, a former Toronto city councillor.

Bailão has more than a decade of experience with affordable housing files at Toronto City Hall and was first elected to city council in 2010.

She served as deputy to former mayor John Tory for five years until 2022 and ran unsuccessfully to replace him after his resignation the following year.

Since leaving council, she has worked for developer Dream Unlimited as head of both affordable housing and public affairs.

Click to play video: 'Carney launches federal housing agency in effort to double construction pace'
Carney launches federal housing agency in effort to double construction pace
Toronto’s former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat says having experience in both public and private sector housing is a valuable asset for the incoming Build Canada Homes CEO.

The Liberals launched the new agency on Sunday in Ottawa with $13 billion in funding and plans to oversee construction of 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

