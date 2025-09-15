Calgary hockey player Orca Wiesblatt dead after weekend car crash, ECHL confirms

Send this page to someone via email

A young hockey player from Calgary who played parts of four seasons with the Hitmen has passed away.

The ECHL confirmed that Orca Wiesblatt died after being involved in a car crash over the weekend.

Wiesblatt played with the Calgary Bisons and the Brooks Bandits before earning a spot with the Calgary Hitmen, playing with the team as recently as 2021.

In a post on social media, the Hitmen say they mourn his passing and that the team is heartbroken for his family, friends and everyone that knew and loved him.

It is with great sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of former Calgary Hitmen Player Orca Wiesblatt. We are heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone that knew and loved him. On behalf of the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of Calgary Sports and… pic.twitter.com/gt87E0WH1H — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) September 15, 2025

Orca was one of four brothers, all of whom played hockey at a high level here in Alberta.

Wiesblatt was 25.