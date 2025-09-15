Massive apartment fire in Sackville, N.S. forces hundreds to evacuate

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Professional Firefighters Association says a fire that broke out at an apartment complex just after midnight on Monday forced almost 200 people out of their homes.

Images from the scene show large flames, and smoke billowing from the four-story apartment building during an overnight fire.

“Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames and quickly went offensive on the main body of fire. The incident was quickly upgraded to a Third Alarm structure fire,” the firefighter association said.

They added that firefighters were pulled from across the city to put the fire out.

However, no injuries were reported.

An evacuation order was put into place for after a fire broke out at an apartment on Hanwell Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S. More than 180 people had to evacuate but that has since been lifted as of 7:30 a.m. Monday.

All residents are allowed to return to their homes, except for one specific address which the city said has extensive damage and remains unsafe.

An evacuation centre was been opened at the Springfield Lake Recreation Centre to assist any residents impacted by the fire, city officials said.

View image in full screen Firefighters work to put out a fire that broke out at an apartment in Sackville, N.S. Halifax Professional Firefighters Association

Meanwhile, people are asked to avoid the area of 119 Hanwell Drive as firefighting operations are still underway.

“There is still smoke in the area, so local residents are advised to stay inside and turn off air exchangers due to air quality,” the city said.

The municipality noted Routes 83/183 are still on detour, bypassing the subdivision due to the fire. They said there is currently no service to Beaconsfield Way, Darlington Drive, Hanwell Drive and Swindon Drive. Buses will continue straight on Sackville Drive in both directions.