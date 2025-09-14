Menu

Canada

Judicial rights group challenges judge’s appointment to Quebec Superior Court

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 12:53 pm
1 min read
A police officer carries paperwork into the Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, in Montreal on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A judicial rights group is denouncing the recent appointment of judge Robert Leckey to Quebec Superior Court, characterizing it as illegal and unconstitutional.

The group, Droits collectifs Québec, says Leckey doesn’t meet basic eligibility requirements needed to take on the role.

Under federal legislation, to become a judge at a superior court, one needs to have 10 years as a member of their provincial bar association.

Leckey, the former Dean at McGill University’s Faculty of Law, had only served seven years in the Quebec Bar, as of the date of his appointment this January, according to the group.

The group has filed a motion at Quebec Superior Court to contest his appointment.

The Canadian Press has reached out Canada’s Justice Department for comment, but they couldn’t immediately respond.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

