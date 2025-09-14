Menu

Canada

20-year-old man from Quebec killed in motorcycle crash in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2025 9:48 am
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Quebec has died following a motorcycle crash in southeastern New Brunswick.

They say officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Moncton, N.B., just after midnight on Saturday.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the motorbike rider lost control and hit a guardrail.

They say the 20-year-old from Blainville, Que., died at the scene.

Police say the New Brunswick coroner’s office and collision reconstructionist, among other departments, are helping with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

