20-year-old man from Quebec killed in motorcycle crash in New Brunswick

RCMP say a 20-year-old man from Quebec has died following a motorcycle crash in southeastern New Brunswick.
They say officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Moncton, N.B., just after midnight on Saturday.
Police say they believe the crash happened when the motorbike rider lost control and hit a guardrail.
They say the 20-year-old from Blainville, Que., died at the scene.
Police say the New Brunswick coroner’s office and collision reconstructionist, among other departments, are helping with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
