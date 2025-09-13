Two dead, one in hospital after vehicle crash in Cape Breton

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle crash in Cape Breton Friday killed two people and sent one to hospital with serious injuries.

The Cape Breton Regional police force says officers arrived at the crash site in New Victoria shortly before 7 p.m.

A news release says they found one vehicle on the road and another flipped over in a ditch, both with substantial damage.

Bystanders and fire crews were helping the occupants of both vehicles.

Police say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a the scene and a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died.

A third person, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken to the local hospital in serious condition and later airlifted to Halifax.