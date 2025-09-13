Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. farm says it will ask Supreme Court of Canada to stop the cull of 400 ostriches

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2025 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order'
Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order
RELATED: Supporters flock to B.C. ostrich farm in the wake of upheld cull order – Aug 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A spokesperson for Universal Ostrich Farms says the farm will ask the Supreme Court of Canada to stop the culling of 400 ostriches hit by avian flu, but it is not clear yet whether Canada’s highest court will hear the case.

Katie Pasitney says the farm remains hopeful that it will get another chance to make its case, after Federal Court of Appeal Justice Gerald Heckman ruled Friday the cull of the animals must be allowed to proceed.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency had first ordered the slaughter on Dec. 31, 2024, during an outbreak of H5N1 avian flu that killed 69 ostriches.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The farm has been fighting the cull order for months, but lost its case in both Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and now faces what Pasitney has called an “open cull order” following this latest ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking Saturday morning, Pasitney says about 20 people are currently gathered outside the farm in Edgewood, B.C. to await future developments.

Pasitney says the farm plans to file its application to the Supreme Court “immediately,” but Heckman has also said in his ruling that the farm has failed to establish reasonably arguable grounds for further appeal.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped'
Dr. Oz and U.S. billionaire call for B.C. ostrich cull to be stopped
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices